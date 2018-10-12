Feature

Android Confidential: Just how big is that notch on the Pixel 3 XL anyway?

Dread it, run from it, the notch arrives all the same.

The notch. By now it’s become a fairly commonplace feature on premium phones. Even some budget handsets are starting to get in on the act.

But the Pixel 3 XL reignites the notch frenzy. Why? Because it’s so damn big. Google didn’t just add a normal screen cutout to the top of its latest flagship phone, it added the biggest one I’ve ever seen. I generally don’t mind phone notches, but there’s something about the Pixel 3 XL’s that bothers me. Is it the shape? The depth? Just an optical illusion? A little of all three?

In the latest episode of Android Confidential, I figure out what makes the Pixel 3 XL’s notch so distracting compared to similar phones. I compared the Pixel 3 XL against the notchiest Android phones I could find to see if it’s really that much bigger. How does it stack up to the Essential Phone, LG G7, OnePlus 6, LG V40? Here’s what I found out.

Pixel 3 XL

Bezel: 2mm
Notch depth: 8.5mm
Notch width: 27mm
Chin: 8.5mm

Essential Phone

Bezel: 2mm
Notch depth: 7mm
Notch width: 7mm
Chin: 9mm

LG G7

Bezel: 3.5mm
Notch depth: 4mm
Notch width: 24mm
Chin: 6.5mm

OnePlus 6

Bezel: 2mm (side), 3mm (top)
Notch depth: 5mm
Notch width: 21mm
Chin: 5mm

The Pixel 3 XL doesn’t just look bigger, it actually is bigger—in some cases more than twice as big. Check out the visual comparison in my video above or on PCWorld’s YouTube channel, where you can also subscribe and leave your comments.

