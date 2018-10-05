The Full Nerd ep. 70: Microsoft Surface refresh analysis, inside the Windows 10 October Update

In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Adam Patrick Murray, and PCWorld’s resident Microsoft expert Mark Hachman dive deep into the slew of Surface device updates and what to expect from the big (and boringly named) Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

We start by talking about Surface, as Microsoft refreshed most of its lineup earlier this week. Mark got hands-on time with the new Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2, and Surface Headphones in New York, and he shares his impressions of all the new gear. And, well, we mock the updated-but-still-outdated CPU and GPU inside the new Studio 2 all-in-one. (That luscious display though!)

Then we spend some time digging into the new features you’ll find in the milestone Windows 10 October 2018 Update, which will be pushed out to the masses on October 9 (though you can skip the line and get the Windows 10 October 2018 Update today). It’s not as feature-packed as previous milestone updates, but there are some nice additions (cloud clipboard ftw!), and it adds the crucial DirectX Raytracing API that unlocks the potential power of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti graphics cards. Now we just need games to roll out support for real-time ray tracing.

Finally, we wrap up the show with some Q&A with live viewers.

