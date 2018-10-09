Opinion

The Full Nerd special episode: Diving deep into Core i9-9900K and Core X with Intel's desktop chief

Intel desktop VP Anand Srivatsa dishes out details about Core X, "the world's best gaming CPU" a.k.a the Core i9-9900K, and more.

PCWorld |

The Full Nerd
Intel talks 9th-gen Core processors & and 'The worlds best gaming CPU' | The Full Nerd special episode
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
tfn
Kaby Lake-X, AMD vs. Nvidia and world's largest hard drive | The Full Nerd: Ep. 5 Kaby Lake-X, AMD vs. Nvidia and...
In this special edition episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon is joined by Anand Srivatsa, Intel's desktop VP, to talk about all the new 9th-gen Core and X-series processors and the 'the world's best gaming CPU,' the Intel Core i9-9900K
Intel talks 9th-gen Core processors & and 'The worlds best gaming CPU' | The Full Nerd special episode
More like this

In this special episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung is joined by Anand Srivatsa, Intel’s desktop VP, to talk about all the new 9th-gen Core and Core-X processors announced in New York this week, including “the world’s best gaming CPU,” the Core i9-9900K.

Srivatsa explains why the ultra-fast, 8-core, 16-thread Core i9 9900K ($530 preorder on Amazon) lays claim to that title. He also talks about the wild 28-core Xeon W-3175X barreling down the pipeline, and what creators can expect from the new massively multi-core Core X-series lineup. The theme of “buying the right CPU for you” weaves throughout the conversation, circling back to the Core i9-9900K and the now Hyper-Threading-less Core i7-9700K and Srivatsa’s response to why enthusiasts would opt for them over AMD’s 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 2700X and its lower $330 price.

“It’s really about the performance,” he says. “It’s not about the cores. People aren’t buying for core count. They’re buying for what they’re trying to go achieve. And we think [the Core i9-9900K] is going to be great. It has the right single-threaded performance. If you have a game that doesn’t scale all the way to eight cores it’ll still give you the best frame rates. And if you have a game that’s going to layer on top of that more multi-threading, or you want to go stream, you can unlock the full capabilities of the [CPU].”

It’s a long, interesting talk—and the first time an Intel executive has joined us on The Full Nerd. Be sure to watch the whole thing!

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd’s special Intel 9th-gen episode on YouTube (toss us a follow while you’re there) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to the Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss 

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. Be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon