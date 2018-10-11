The 6TB WD My Book external drive just hit an all-time low of $110 at Newegg

Storing and backing up data safely and securely is the one thing all PC and Mac users can agree on, and we can never have enough space. And you guess it, today's a great day to buy more. Newegg is selling the WD My Book 6TB external hard drive for $110Remove non-product link if you apply this $20 discount code: EMCEPEE77. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this drive.

This hard drive is built to safely store all your most important data, including documents, photos, and videos. Built-in password protection lets you choose your own password for an extra layer of security, while WD Backup keeps your data safe in case of a virus or accidental delete. The included WD Discovery software helps you manage your drive while connecting to your cloud storage and social media accounts. You can also use this hard drive right out of the box with minimal setup, so you can start storing your stuff right away.

We haven't tested this hard drive ourselves, but we love Western Digital drives, naming the My Passport as the top pick in our roundup of best external drives.

[Today's deal: WD My Book 6TB external hard drive for $110 with code EMCEPEE77Remove non-product link]