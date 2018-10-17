The Full Nerd ep. 72: GeForce RTX 2070 reviewed, controversial AMD vs. Intel benchmarks revised

In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Adam Patrick Murray , and PCWorld executive editor Melissa Riofrio discuss the key takeaways from our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review, and how AMD performs after Principled Technologies revised its controversial benchmarking methodologies for testing commissioned by Intel.

Did we say RTX 2070 review? Sorry, reviews. Brad benched both the $600 Nvidia RTX 2070 Founders Edition and the $550 EVGA RTX 2070 XC, the latter of which ran cold as ice and earned an Editors’ Choice award. And boy, things sure are different this time around. While the RTX 2080 isn’t a slam-dunk must-buy over the GTX 1080 Ti, the new GeForce RTX 2070 packs in a 10 to 20 percent performance bump along with the fancy ray tracing and AI-boosting hardware inside Nvidia’s radical Turing GPU. It’s a no-brainer over the GTX 1080 unless you can find a sweet deal on the older GPU.

Next, following up a discussion from the last Full Nerd, Principled Technologies published new game benchmarks for the Intel Core i9-9900K vs. the AMD Ryzen 2700X following a roaring controversy over its original settings. Surprise! The Ryzen chip performs a lot better when you don’t disable half of its CPU cores, but there are some lingering issues with the methodology. Look for independent reviews of the Core i9-9900K on October 19.

Finally, we wrap things up with some extended Q&A with the live viewers. One question pushes Brad into shrieking and swearing about what a dumpster fire Windows 10’s Microsoft Store is for gaming. Awkward.

