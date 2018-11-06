Get A Lifetime Of VPNSecure For Just $25

If you travel frequently, you know how convenient public Wi-Fi hotspots can be. They can be used to take calls, answer emails, and stream your favorite shows. However, most people don’t realize that public Wi-Fi is essentially a target for hackers, identity thieves, and shady organizations vying for your private information.

Your private info is worth its weight in gold, which is why you should spare no expense protecting yourself with a reliable VPN service. However, this doesn’t mean your VPN needs to be expensive; if you’re looking for a well-rated and affordable VPN, you may want to consider VPNSecure, which is currently on sale for $24.99, or 94% off.

With VPNSecure, you’ll enjoy the benefits most VPNs provide. This includes encrypted traffic so that hackers can’t access your data, as well as protection against DNS leak fixes and other methods of hacking. VPNSecure also takes your security a step further by keeping no logs of your activity, so in the event that its servers are compromised, your data will never be exposed.

VPNSecure hosts servers in over 46 countries around the world, and continues to add servers to its repertoire. By using Smart DNS, your device will appear to be surfing the Web from a different country, allowing you to bypass geolocation blocks in content-restrictive countries, so you can access websites and streaming services like Facebook or Netflix wherever you go.

One major drawback of many VPNs is throttled speed, which can deter many users from using one altogether. However, VPNSecure ensures unlimited bandwidth for your devices, so you’ll never have to trade privacy for speed.

Finally, a lifetime subscription to VPNSecure will cover up to five devices simultaneously, so you can secure your phone, laptop, and home PC with room to spare, or cover your entire family while traveling abroad.

You can protect your devices with a lifetime subscription to VPNSecure for $24.99, down from $450.