Learn how to (legally) hack wireless networks with this 45+ hour training bundle

Private data is worth more than diamonds these days, which makes high-profile companies primary targets for hackers and identity thieves due to their wealth of user information. If industry giants like Facebook and Equifax are vulnerable to hackers, what can a company possibly do to defend themselves and their users' private info?

Strangely enough, the answer is to fight fire with fire. The best defense against a hacker is another hacker who’s well versed in network vulnerabilities. With all of the recent data breaches and inevitable future leaks, the demand for white hat hackers is high. If you want to pursue a career as a hacker (legally), this $29 certification bundle is a great place to start.

The Complete White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle features 8 courses on the tools in every hacker’s arsenal. If you don’t have much coding experience, a good course to start with is Hacking In Practice: Certified Ethical Hacking Mega Course, which will introduce you to common cyber threats and dispel IT security myths. This course covers security policies, risk management, disaster recovery, and more threats that ethical hackers must be prepared for. Once you complete the course, you’ll also receive a free voucher for the ISA CISS examination, which you can earn to certify your skills as a white hat.

Keep in mind that this course serves as ethical hacking 101; there are dozens of ways that hackers may attack, and the other courses in this bundle focus on many in greater detail. For example, Website Hacking In Practice: Hands-On covers common web threats such as cross-site scripting, SQL injections, phishing, and more. Alternatively, Hacking & Penetration Testing With Metasploit focuses on penetration testing IT networks to identify vulnerabilities.

The courses in the Complete White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle range from $99.99 up to $194.99, for a total of $894.92. However, you can buy the entire bundle here for $29, or 96% off.

The Complete White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle - $29



See Deal