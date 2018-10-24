News

Amazon's huge one-day sale slashes prices on external storage, flash drives, and SD cards

You'll find great buys on big capacities in Amazon's one-day storage sale.

Amazon’s dropping the prices on all kinds of portable storage today as one of its daily deals. The sale covers mostly WD and SanDisk products (WD owns SanDisk) with a smattering of G-Technology options (also owned by WD). We’ve sifted through it all to highlight our top picks from the sale, which ends just before midnight Pacific time on Wednesday.

The WD 2TB My Passport X for Xbox One Portable for $59.19 tops the list. This external drive usually sells for about $74, so you’re getting about $15 off, and this is the cheapest it’s ever been. The 2TB My Passport X features a USB 3.0 connection, and although it’s got “Xbox One” in the name, it works just fine with Windows PCs, too.

One of our favorite external SSD drives, the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable, is $340 today. That’s still quite a hefty price, but it’s $60 off the usual $400, and this drive offers flat-out blazing fast external SSD storage. It’s also shock resistant, and ruggedized against minor water and dust incursion.

Finally, you can grab a 256GB SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 drive for $42. It’s usually hovering around $55 so we’re talking about a drop of $13 or so. As with the other prices in the sale, it’s the all-time low for this drive.

There are tons of other deals to be had today, including sales on more external drives, USB drives, and SD cards. Head over to Amazon’s huge one-day storage sale to see all your options.

