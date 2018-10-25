The Full Nerd ep. 73: Core i9-9900K vs. the world, Intel 10nm CPU cancellation rumors?

Opinion

In today's Full Nerd, the gang discusses the Core i9-9900K performance metrics and rumors (and rebuttals) of Intel cancelling its 10nm process.
In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray mine the knowledge gleaned from our Core i9-9900K review and discuss where Intel’s first-ever 8-core, 16-thread consumer chip fits in the wider world of processors. It’s the world’s best gaming CPU, but what does that really mean?

After that, we delve into SemiAccurate’s report that Intel has canceled its long-maligned 10nm CPU process—and Intel’s rapidly issued denial. It’s a mess. So who’s telling the truth? We won’t know for sure until holiday 2019 (at the earliest), but it might wind up depending on what your definition of “10nm” is.

Finally, we spend some time answering live questions from viewers.

