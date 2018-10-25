I just bought another of these Belkin 10-outlet surge protectors for $20 and you should too

Surge protectors might not be as sexy as SSD and graphics cards deals, but they’re a necessary part of any PC setup. And we couldn’t let this one pass you by: Amazon is selling the Belkin 10-outlet surge protector for just $20 todayRemove non-product link, the lowest price we’ve seen for this strip in years.

I bought two of these surge protectors years ago for a much higher price and can’t say enough great things about them. For one, it’s made of metal, so it can take a beating. My strips have been through three moves and god knows how many drops and shocks, and they still looks as good as it did when I bought them. It’s big and heavy compared to those cheap plastic surge protectors you buy at Target, but a heavy-duty 15-foot cord makes it easy to find a good spot for it under your desk.

Or on a wall. This surge protector has four screw holes on the bottom and a flat bottom, so you can mount it cleanly on a wall. Plus, its outlets are spaced enough apart so giant plugs can fit without taking up two spots. And if you ever need it to perform surge-protecting duties, a red light will let you know your devices are safe.

But don’t just take my word for it. This surge protector has a 4.5 star rating over 357 reviews. In fact, I’m going to pick up another one right now.

[Today’s deal: Belkin 10-outlet surge protector for $20 at AmazonRemove non-product link]