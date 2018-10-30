Feature

Giveaway: Win a Overwatch-themed Razer gaming gear bundle

BlizzCon is nigh

Video Director & Photographer, PCWorld |

Razer Overwatch
Adam Patrick Murray/IDG
Let's drop the beat! Just in time for BlizzCon 2018, PCWorld and Razer have teamed up to give away an awesome Overwatch-themed gaming bundle. The bundle includes:

All you have to do to sign up for free is enter with your email in the Gleam widget below. You can receive extra entries by following our video and social channels. Only legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, or Canada (except Quebec) are eligible to win. The contest ends at 12:00 p.m. Pacific time on November 6th, so get your entries in now!

Razer Overwatch Gaming Bundle

