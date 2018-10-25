News

Protect up to five PCs with McAfee Total Protection for just $20 today

McAfee Total Protection excels at securing your PCs. Today you can get a year's coverage for just $20.

Contributor, PCWorld

thinkstockphotos 499123970 laptop security
Thinkstock
Every computer needs protection, and today’s a good day to tighten up security on a bunch of your PCs. Amazon's selling McAfee's superb Total Protection suite for $20 as one of its deeply discounted daily deals. The download code covers up to five devices for a year, and the sale price ends Thursday night just before midnight Pacific time. If you’d rather get your activation codes on paper, you can get a card via mail for the same price.

Buying McAfee Total Protection covering five devices directly from McAfee typically costs around $85 to $90, though Amazon usually sells this for about $30.

We reviewed McAfee Total Protection earlier this year as part of our round-up of the top antivirus suites for Windows in 2018. Total Protection didn’t come out on top, but it was still a highly rated suite with a lot to recommend it. The software has a fairly minimal impact on system resources, and the interface is pretty straightforward with some solid features beyond antivirus such as file encryption, file shredding, and the True Key password manager. At this price, it's a steal.

[Today’s deal: McAfee Total Protection for 5 devices for $20 on Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
