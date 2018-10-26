Razer's beloved DeathAdder Chroma gaming mouse is just $37, a nearly 40% discount

Razer’s signature DeathAdder is a legend in the world of gaming mice, long renowned for its ergonomic shape, light weight, and awesome high-end sensor. I’ve personally sworn by it for years. If you need a stellar-feeling, jack-of-all-trades, no disadvantages gaming mouse, the DeathAdder is the way to go. And now’s the time to go, too: Newegg Flash is selling the Razer DeathAdder Chroma for $37Remove non-product link through Sunday or while supplies last.

That’s nearly 40 percent off the mouse’s $60 MSRP, and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen Razer’s flagship selling for. You’ll usually find it on sale around $50, and you’d be very happy if you find it at $45.

This version of the DeathAdder isn’t quite no frills. As you might have guessed by the name, the Razer DeathAdder Chroma comes equipped with Razer’s customizable “Chroma” RGB LED lights, which you can configure using the company’s Synapse software. Another nice touch: two buttons aligned beneath the scroll wheel let you adjust DPI sensitivity on the fly, if you prefer higher mouse speeds on the desktop and slower speeds in game, or vice versa.

But the DeathAdder itself is the true star of the show. This is a seriously great gaming mouse—I’m on my second in a decade. At this price it’s a steal. Newegg Flash sales only stock a limited number of products, so if you’re interested, don’t wait to pick one up. At only $37, this Razer DeathAdder Chroma dealRemove non-product link might not last all the way to Sunday.