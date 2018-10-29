Great gaming for ludicrously cheap: Get a PowerColor Radeon RX 570 with 3 games for $140

You can find some wickedly good deals on AMD’s Radeon RX 500-series cards right now, and today’s might just be the best one yet. Newegg’s selling the PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 570 for just $140Remove non-product link after a $20 rebate. We get excited when we see this card selling for $170. Newegg doesn’t indicate when the sale price will end.

And you don’t just get the graphics card for your money. You’ll also receive AMD’s Raise the Game bundle that tosses in codes for Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Star Control: Origins, and Strange Brigade for free.

The Radeon RX 570 is a fantastic graphics card for cranking visual settings up at 1080p resolution on pretty much any modern game. It also works with AMD’s FreeSync technology if you buy a compatible monitor. FreeSync synchronizes refresh rates between your monitor and graphics card for a buttery smooth gaming experience.

