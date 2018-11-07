Best Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL cases: Top picks in every style

Price: $40

Colors: Black, blue, gray, pink

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Cases covered in nylon and polyester fabric material seem like a terrible idea. They can get stained, snag on things, or just have a weird texture that's rough to the touch. Google has proved our prejudices wrong, though: The official Pixel 3 case looks phenomenal and fits the phone perfectly.

Even in the lighter "fog" color the Pixel 3 case has remained fairly clean, free of snags, and is surprisingly comfortable to hold. The buttons have a pleasing click to them, with the power button retaining its trademark accent color and the volume rocker blending in nicely with the rest of the case. At $40, this case isn't cheap, but it feels like it's worth way more.