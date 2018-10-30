The Full Nerd special episode: Intel's storage chief talks Optane, the death of hard drives, and the future of storage

In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung and Adam Patrick Murray are joined by Intel storage chief Bill Leszinske to discuss all things about data drives.

What’s up with Optane now that Intel and Micron’s joint development has ended? Why does Intel call it a “system accelerator” rather than a caching solution? Why haven’t U.2 drives or SATA Express taken off? When will hard drives die for good? We discuss all that and more, also indulging in some nostalgia before Bill wraps things up with predictions of what to expect from storage technology in the years to come.

