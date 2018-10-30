Opinion

The Full Nerd special episode: Intel's storage chief talks Optane, the death of hard drives, and the future of storage

And what happened to U.2 drives?

The Full Nerd
Intel talks Optane & future of storage | The Full Nerd special edition
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
tfn
Kaby Lake-X, AMD vs. Nvidia and world's largest hard drive | The Full Nerd: Ep. 5 Kaby Lake-X, AMD vs. Nvidia and...
In this special episode of The Full Nerd, we're joined by Bill Leszinske, Intel's Corporate VP of Strategic Planning & Marketing for Storage, to talk about Optane and the future of storage.
Intel talks Optane & future of storage | The Full Nerd special edition
More like this

In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung and Adam Patrick Murray are joined by Intel storage chief Bill Leszinske to discuss all things about data drives.

What’s up with Optane now that Intel and Micron’s joint development has ended? Why does Intel call it a “system accelerator” rather than a caching solution? Why haven’t U.2 drives or SATA Express taken off? When will hard drives die for good? We discuss all that and more, also indulging in some nostalgia before Bill wraps things up with predictions of what to expect from storage technology in the years to come.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd’s interview with Bill Leszinske on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to the Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss 

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. Be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon