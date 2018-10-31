These 8GB Radeon RX 580 graphics cards are only $200 and come with 3 free games

Whether it’s to attract AMD some attention with Nvidia’s RTX cards out or because of the rumored Radeon RX 590 release, Newegg’s selling the superb Radeon RX 580 wildly cheap today—and it’s the stacked version with 8GB of memory instead of 4GB. You can pick up the 8GB PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 580 for $200Remove non-product link, and the 8GB MSI RX 580 for $195Remove non-product link.

Both prices are after a rebate. The MSI card has a $15 rebate, making the upfront cost $210, and the PowerColor card has a $20 rebate, making the price $220 at checkout.

On top of the great prices, both cards are eligible for AMD’s Raise the Game bundle featuring free download codes for Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Star Control: Origins, and Strange Brigade.

The Radeon RX 580 is a fantastic card for gaming at 1080p resolution with all the graphics settings cranked to Ultra. You can get respectable 1440p gaming as well, especially with the extra memory in these 8GB models, and entry-level VR is also in the cards. Check out our guide to the best graphics cards for any budget if you want to know more.

Of the two discounted models, we’d opt for the PowerColor over the MSI version due to it’s beefier cooling solution, but neither of these will disappoint—especially at this price, and with all those games thrown in.

