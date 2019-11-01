Black Friday 2019: When the deals start, how to get the best prices on tech, and where to shop

Once upon a time, Black Friday was a single day of shopping excess. People woke up early the day after Thanksgiving, headed to malls, and fought over deeply discounted sweaters and TVs.

Nowadays Black Friday is a vaguely defined period in November that mixes together incredible loss-leader discounts, solid price reductions, and a slew of questionable “bargains.” The time creep only worsens each year, too.

A longer run of sales actually makes it harder to decide if you should buy an item or wait for a better deal, so we’ve stepped in to simplify deal hunting. With our help, you’ll know how to spot a juicy bargain.

Let’s dig in!

When is Black Friday this year?

By strict definition, Black Friday is always the fourth Friday of November—the day after Thanksgiving. For 2019, that’s November 29. (It’ll be followed by Cyber Monday on December 2—a shopping holiday that online retailers cooked up to get some of the attention physical stores had.) This year, Thanksgiving falls a bit later in the month than usual, so Black Friday does too.

But the real answer to the question is that Black Friday’s lavish, over-the-top discounts will start sometime in early-to-mid November. Last year, we first spotted amazing deals in early November (see list here).

That said, most of the best deals still appear during the week of Black Friday. Retailers seem more keen on whetting people’s appetite for shopping rather than having them lose interest early on. Nothing is 100 percent predictable, though, so be prepared to snag excellent one-off deals both before and after.

How to get the best Black Friday tech deals

Option 1: Let us do the hard work

The easiest way to score rock-bottom prices is to let us find them for you. You can jump to the bottom of this article for details on our coverage plans, but here are samples from last year for now:

Option 2: Wade into the fray with our help

The other option is to strike out on your own. It’s not hard if you’re prepared—you just need to set aside time for it. You can zip pretty fast through all websites, circulars, forum posts, and email newsletters if you follow these tips, though:

Make a plan (and a budget)

Alaina Yee / IDG Hopefully your list is more exciting than mine.

To actually save money—and not blow that cash on just more stuff—you need to make a plan. Whether it’s in your head or written out concretely, know in advance what you plan to shop for, the price you prefer to pay, and the max price you’re willing to pay.

This list will look different for everyone. For me, the price I prefer to pay usually involves a hefty discount, and my max price usually isn’t too much higher. I also make note of products I use regularly and should stock up on, items I might need to replace soon, and stuff I’ve considered buying if deeply discounted.

Bargain hunting doesn’t always go predictably, of course. Some years, you’ll nail nearly every major thing on your list. During others you’ll find a deal on just a few things, but also unexpectedly snag five stackable 1-year licenses for Microsoft Office 365 Personal for $15 each. But having a plan means you’ll know exactly what to keep an eye out for, and what’s worth zeroing in on.

Research prices in advance

CamelCamelCamel Camelcamelcamel shows detailed historical price data for products sold on Amazon.

Not all deals that crop up during Black Friday are good discounts. Many are mediocre and designed to lure you into parting with your money because you think you’re getting a bargain.

Doing research on the products you want to buy can save you some serious cash, whether or not you make a spending plan. A few different sites can help provide the background knowledge you’ll need:

Camelcamelcamel.com: This site gives historical price information for products on Amazon. Because there’s a graph showing the trend over time, you can tell how often a product goes on sale, what the most common sale prices are, and what the lowest price was.

This site gives historical price information for products on Amazon. Because there’s a graph showing the trend over time, you can tell how often a product goes on sale, what the most common sale prices are, and what the lowest price was. BFAds.net and BlackFriday.com : These sites publish scans of leaked Black Friday ads for major retailers (Best Buy, Target, Newegg, Fry’s, Micro Center, etc.) While none of these prices are guaranteed to go live, these scans provide early reconnaissance on which retailers will have which products on sale, and what the prices will roughly be.

and : These sites publish scans of leaked Black Friday ads for major retailers (Best Buy, Target, Newegg, Fry’s, Micro Center, etc.) While none of these prices are guaranteed to go live, these scans provide early reconnaissance on which retailers will have which products on sale, and what the prices will roughly be. Slickdeals.net: This set of forums crowdsources deal-hunting. Frontpage deals are supposed to be the absolute crème de la crème of the bunch, while a fire hose of daily deals lives in the Hot Deals forum. Search for a product name or model number to see any posts related to it. Not all products will have results (or relevant results), but sometimes you can find the last best price on a product and when that was.

If you plan to take advantage of Amazon’s Lightning deals, which don’t reveal the sale price until the deal starts, doing this research in advance is particularly useful. When a Lightning deal goes live, you’ll know immediately if it’s worth your time.

Set deal alerts on Slickdeals and Amazon

IDG Using Slickdeals' alert feature can help you catch deals that you might otherwise miss.

If you sign up for a free account on Slickdeals, you can set up to 50 different deal alerts that can ping you via email, the Slickdeals mobile app, private message through the site, or desktop browser notifications. (You’ll receive a notice whenever a member posts a deal that matches your keywords.) These alerts can be customized based on popularity and forum.

Amazon offers a similar service for its Lightning deals, which are available for only a limited time on the site. (They expire at a certain time or when the allotted inventory runs out, whichever comes first.) If you use the Amazon app on your phone or tablet, you can get alerts when the deal starts by “watching” the deal.

Sign up for email newsletters at specific stores

Email newsletters can be a good source for deals, for a few reasons.

Some deals are only available if you’re already on the store’s email list. Newegg, for example, often creates coupon codes that only work for email subscribers.

Newegg Signing up for a store's email newsletter can alert you to hot sales.

Other sites offer codes for discounts and free shipping through their email newsletters that don’t always show up on deal and coupon sites.

Then there are the places with niche items that rarely go on sale (like Apple products). Even if the product still stays at normal price during Black Friday, some vendors will at least provide a gift with purchase.

Note: If inbox clutter is a concern, you can use either a filter or a junk email address to collect all the email in one spot. You usually don’t need to use the same email address at checkout for the code to work.

Keep an eye out for bundle deals

Micro Center Micro Center often has CPU/motherboard bundle discounts. When combined with their insanely low in-store prices during Black Friday, you can save some serious cash.

Shopping for PC parts? Pay attention to the retailers that favor bundle and combo deals. That’s typically Newegg and Micro Center, but on occasion other stores offer them as well.

You can save quite a bit this way—for example, Micro Center often offers a combo discount for buying a CPU and a motherboard at the same time. That’s in addition to already-reduced prices on both components.

(You can see how we made the most of those types of deals in our Cheapest Black Friday Build articles from 2018, 2017, and 2016.)

Where to find good Black Friday tech deals

Curious to know which stores we frequent the most? These are the places we make our own personal purchases at:

Amazon

Best Buy

Newegg

B&H

Micro Center

Target

Walmart

Fry’s

Costco / Sam’s Club

GameStop

eBay*

We also shop directly on the manufacturers’ websites as well: Dell, Microsoft, HP, Apple, Google, etc.

(*We only buy from established retailers with eBay storefronts, like Adorama and Best Buy)

How to get free shipping during Black Friday

Best Buy To convince you to shop with them, most major stores offer free shipping for holiday purchases.

For the biggest online stores, free shipping will be a given this holiday season. Not all of the major stores have published their policies yet, though—we'll update this list further as information becomes available.

Amazon: TBA

Best Buy: Free shipping on almost all items between October 22 and December 25, with no minimum purchase required. Select items qualify for free next-day shipping for orders of $35 or more, with potential limitations during Thanksgiving, “promotional periods,” and weekends.

Newegg: TBA

Target: TBA

Walmart: Free two-day shipping on orders that total $35 or more

Other stores policies still vary. Our recommendation is to sign up for their newsletters now, so that you’ll get notified if any free shipping promotions crop up between now and the end of December. You can unsubscribe after you're done with your shopping.

How to return Black Friday purchases

Return policies vary across stores, but most U.S. retailers offer extended windows for returns and exchanges for items purchased in November and most of December. Be sure to read the return policy for each site you shop at.

Also, before making a purchase, check to see if it’s easy to return the item and if it will cost you anything (like for shipping). If you’re not careful, and you end up not needing the item, you could lose money on the purchase.

Our picks for Black Friday deals

We’ll have several curated lists for Black Friday tech deals, which we’ll release as the deals reach critical mass. (We’ll add the links below as they go live.) You can expect to see our picks for the best early deals first. Here’s to hoping for another superb year of bargains!