Upgrade to a pixel-packed Dell 4K display for $220

Most of the computers are tied to 1080p monitors, but glorious 4K screens pack four times as many pixels, and today, you can snag one at Walmart for cheap. The big box retailer is selling the 28-inch Dell S2817Q 4K monitor for $220Remove non-product link. That’s well below its $600 list price, $188 cheaper than you can get the display from Dell itself, and $40 less than the last time we saw a significant price drop on the monitor.

Such a low price doesn’t get you much more than the basic 4K TN panel. There’s no high-dynamic range (HDR) support or FreeSync for smoother gaming. It’s a straight-up 28-inch, 3840-by-2160 display with a speedy 2 millisecond response time and a 60Hz refresh rate. This monitor also has built-in 9 watt speakers.

To take advantage of all those pixels, Dell built picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture modes into the S2817Q if you need to keep an eye on multiple windows at one time. You can also watch two connected devices at the same time. The monitor packs a pair of HDMI ports, a pair of USB ports, one DisplayPort, and one mini DisplayPort.

This is the best price we’ve seen yet on this 4K monitor, and while Black Friday is only a few weeks away it seems unlikely the price for this display will get any better in the short term.

[Today’s deal: Dell S2817Q for $220 at Walmart.Remove non-product link]