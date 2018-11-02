This week in games: Red Dead Redemption 2 PC release hints, No Man's Sky heads under the sea

How’s everyone holding up? Has jealousy led you to go purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 on consoles yet, or are you standing strong waiting for the PC version? Because I’ve got some good news: It looks like there will (probably) be a PC version.

That news, plus a potential Sunset Overdrive port, No Man’s Sky heads under the sea, Undertale creator Toby Fox teases a new game with a new game, and Henry Cavill shows off his Geralt cosplay. Oh wait, it’s actually his very bad costume for The Witcher’s Netflix adaptation.

This is gaming news for October 29 to November 2.

Man of Medan

Until Dawn spiritual successor The Dark Pictures Anthology received a new trailer this week, showing off additional footage from the first of its anthology stories, Man of Medan. This time, there’s a spooky narrator to talk about moral relativity, player choice, and how you’re definitely going to end up killing off at least half the cast. It looks great.

Fields of fire

Battlefield V doesn’t release for another few weeks, but you can take a look at all nine of its launch-day multiplayer maps via the trailer below. Really loving the look of that stone viaduct in Hamada, as well as the bombed out ruins of Rotterdam.

2B or not 2B

Nier: Automata’s 2B is one of the more iconic protagonists of the last few years, so it’s a welcome surprise to see her added to Soulcalibur 6’s guest roster, joining The Witcher’s own Geralt. Looks like most of her moves have made it over intact as well, and her little robot buddy. Aaaaand now I want to play Nier: Automata again.

Manifest destiny

The will-they-won’t-they surrounding Red Dead Redemption 2’s hypothetical PC version has dragged on ever since the first reveal trailer, but it looks like we might have some real confirmation this week that a port’s in the works—or at least being explored. Rockstar Intel posted this week about lines of code in the Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app, like “CommandIsPCVersion(void),” that seemingly point to an upcoming PC release.

Even stranger is the “PARAM_Oculus” function which some are taking as indication of VR support. That seems pretty far-fetched, but I guess we’ll see what happens.

The sun hasn’t set, yet

Another tantalizing PC port rumor this week: Sunset Overdrive has been rated by the ESRB for PC release (via Gematsu). Up until now it’s been an Xbox exclusive—one of the few truly exclusive Xbox One games, given it released before Microsoft’s “Play Anywhere” initiative. I don’t think it’s a great game myself, but whatever, I’m still grateful for the PC port. There’s no official confirmation yet, but with a rating set I expect either Microsoft or Insomniac will announce the news soon.

No Man’s Ocean

Looks like this summer’s No Man’s Sky: Next overhaul wasn’t an end, but merely a new foundation. This week Hello Games released another massive (and free) expansion for No Man’s Sky, dubbed The Abyss, adding underwater exploration and base-building. It’s no Subnautica, but it still seems pretty damn cool.

Anthem’s suit collection

Anthem continues to look quite a bit like Warframe, this week showing off its own lineup of flippy ninja and larger (more boring) robots. There’s a Paris Games Week video you could watch, but it’s plagued with audio issues and also comes in at 33 minutes long. Thankfully IGN’s got a more succinct version with all the Javelin types on display, but...I don’t know. Our E3 demo wasn’t too memorable and post-Forsaken I think I’d rather just play Destiny 2. Hopefully BioWare can change my mind.

Respawning

On a very different EA note, an earnings call this week revealed multiple Respawn games slated for release in 2019. One is undoubtedly that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game we’ve barely seen, while candidates for the other include the obvious Titanfall 3 and that VR game Respawn announced at Oculus Connect 4. I’d bet on the VR title personally, but I’d take another Titanfall for sure. Maybe this time EA will avoid dumping it in the most crowded part of the year. (Via GameSpot)

Deltarune

If you’ve wondered what Undertale creator Toby Fox is up to...well, keep wondering. I mean, there’s an answer and it’s this free game-teaser called Deltarune (an anagram for Undertale), but that’s not to say you’ll understand better after playing it. Check out the subreddit if you want to get in on theorizing, or just watch a community eat itself alive with conspiracy theories.

Fallout, is that you?

If you’re worried Fallout 76 won’t feel much like a true Fallout game, this week’s live-action commercial certainly won’t assuage your fears. It’s not even a bad ad, per se, but it definitely doesn’t feel anything like an ad for a Fallout game—more like Call of Duty with a retro-futuristic aesthetic. Actually, I’d love to see that game. Get on it, Activision.

Oh no.

Finally, we got our first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in Netflix’s upcoming Witcher series. It’s not great. All kinds of not great. You can watch the full camera test on Twitter, but here’s a screencap for those who can’t stand 20 seconds of this awful wig in action.

Netflix