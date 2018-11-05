We're building a Fallout PC—and giving away its limited-edition case!

We're back (at last!) with another live build, and November's project is particularly special: It's time to break free of our vault with a Fallout-themed gaming PC.

NZXT sent us one of their limited-edition H700 Nuka-Cola cases just in time for the release of Fallout 76, so we're throwing together a machine where aesthetics reign supreme as our wallet cries in a corner.

Inside will be a Core i9-9900K paired with an Asus Maximus XI Hero, along with many RGB fans and some RGB RAM. Corsair's RM750i and some custom braided cables will also make an appearance. Storage is still to be determined.

NZXT H700 Nuka-Cola case unboxing and teardown

To kick off the project, we pulled our Nuka-Cola case out of the box and opened it up. (Carefully, of course, since this is one of just 2,000 made...and we won't be the final owners of it.) Along the way, Adam discovered that his advice on opening the box was wrong, which I will never let him forget.

Fallout PC live build

PCWorld We'll embed the YouTube live stream here before it goes live at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 12th.

The next step is, of course, to put NZXT's Nuka-Cola case to work. Tune in at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, November 12th for all of our shenanigans, which may include Gordon using the case as a coaster for his beer. You know, to make it seem more "authentically" weathered.

Also happening on November 12th: We'll open up entries for a giveaway involving none other than the Nuka-Cola case. Details to come soon.

Afterward, catch us on Wednesday, November 14th (time TBA) for a Fallout 76 live stream. We'll wander Appalachia before calling it a wrap on the build.

Keep an eye out for the final video, too, which will show off the build in all of its glory. We'll also briefly chat about our thoughts on the build itself.

See you all in a week!