The 5 best deals in Newegg's Early Black Friday Sale

We’re still three weeks away from the official Black Friday, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from getting in on the marketing frenzy ahead of time. Newegg is throwing an Early Black Friday saleRemove non-product link right now, and while we’re not excited about the prices overall, there are some gems in among the muck. Here’s our top picks, and be forewarned a lot of these sale prices involve mail-in rebates.

Kicking things off, the MSI GS63VR Stealth is $979Remove non-product link after a $150 rebate. That’s a head-turning price for a (relatively) thing and light machine that won gaming laptop of the year accolades from our Full Nerd podcast. It requires paying $1,129 upfront, but a sub-$1000 final price for this laptop is great considering this model is usually around $1,200-$1,400. It’s rocking a “Kaby Lake” Core i7-7700HQ processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 16GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD boot drive, a 1TB hard drive for files, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display. Seriously, this is a great deal.

For anyone rocking a desktop PC, a new graphics card could be in order. Grab an MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming X for $470Remove non-product link after a $20 rebate. This graphics card packs 8GB of VRAM, a DVI-D port, one HDMI port, three DisplayPort 1.4 connections, and MSI’s outstanding custom cooling solution. You know there’s customizable RGB LED lights, too. The GTX 1080 delivers fantastic gaming performance, shredding games on Ultra at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. It can also be passable for entry-level 4K gaming if you don’t mind bumping graphics options down a bit.

A new graphics card pairs beautifully with a new monitor. Newegg’s selling a 27-inch 1440p Acer display for $500Remove non-product link when you use the checkout promo code EMCEEPR49. The Acer Predator XB271HU launched at $800 earlier this year. It’s a great monitor for anyone on Team Green as it’s loaded with Nvidia’s G-Sync variable refresh rate technology, which eliminates tearing and stuttering for buttery-smooth gameplay. The blazing fast 144Hz display can be overclocked to 165Hz, with a 4 millisecond response time. It also features built-in speakers but you’d be better off picking up a gaming headset.

Finally, we’ve found two good cases worth a look. The Corsair Carbide Series 200R is $40Remove non-product link after a $10 mail-in rebate, or $10 to $20 off the usual price. If you want a case with a tempered glass panel, the Corsair Crystal Series 280X is $70Remove non-product link after a $20 rebate. That’s a great price, as this case normally sells for $100 or more.

Newegg’s sale Early Black Friday sale ends Sunday evening.

[Today’s deal: Newegg’s Early Black Friday sale.Remove non-product link]