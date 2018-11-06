Find great PC accessories at all-time low prices in Amazon's one-day Logitech blowout sale

Amazon’s throwing another one-day blowout sale on Logitech PC accessoriesRemove non-product link, including keyboards, webcams, speakers, and mice. While we’ve seen bigger PC accessory sales, this one has some particularly enticing deals.

Top of the list is one of our favorite gaming mice for several years running, the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB for $38.75. That’s just $11 cheaper than the most recent price, but it’s also the peripheral’s all-time low. The Proteus Spectrum is very similar to its cousin, the G502 Proteus Core, which we reviewed four years ago. This mouse features customizable weight and balance tuning to fit just right in every hand, 11 programmable buttons, 12,000 DPI, and—as the “RGB” moniker suggests—customizable RGB lighting, which is the Spectrum’s major difference from the standard G502 Proteus Core. Because what self-respecting gamer doesn’t light up all the things?

Next is the Logitech MX Master 2S for $56, down from $71–a savings of $16. This is a great mouse for multi-taskers using more than one machine. Its wonderful Logitech Flow feature lets you seamlessly move between multiple PCs, and in some cases you can even copy and paste content and documents between devices. It’s delightfully comfortable, too.

Finally, there’s the Logitech K810 wireless Bluetooth keyboard for $57.35, or about $14 off the most recent price and approaching its all-time low. Like the MX Master 2S, the K810 excels in multi-device scenarios thanks to an Easy-Switch button that lets you quickly shift between typing on your PC, tablet, or smartphone. It’s also backlit, and the connection lasts up to 30 feet away from paired devices.

Those highlights are just the tip of the iceberg, though. Head over to Amazon’s one-day Logitech blowout saleRemove non-product link to see all the deals on mice, keyboards, speaker systems, and webcams.