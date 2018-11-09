News

Get great PC upgrades for cheap in Newegg's second Early Black Friday blowout

Newegg's Early Black Friday sale round 2 is on with deals on an Intel Core i5-8600K, Acer monitors, G.Skill RAM, and more.

Contributor, PCWorld |

earlyblackfridaysale
Newegg
More like this

There’s still two weeks to go until the official sales bonanza, but the early Black Friday deals keep on coming. Newegg just released its Early Black Friday sale round 2, which lasts until just before midnight on Sunday evening Pacific time. The retailer says that the prices on these early Black Friday sales won’t be beat in November. In other words, don’t hold out for lower prices two Fridays from now.

Newegg’s current sale offers deals on motherboards, RAM, hard drives, processors, monitors, and pretty much anything else a PC fanatic needs. Here are some of our favorite picks.

Intel’s six-core Core i5-8600K is on sale for $240. That’s about $20 off the usual price and not an uncommon sale price. It’s not the best we’ve seen–that’s $215–but it’s still a great price for a killer gaming CPU with solid productivity chops. The downside? This processor doesn’t come with a CPU cooler.

There are two monitors we’d like to draw your attention to. The first is the Acer KA251Q, a 24.5-inch 1080p monitor for $90 with coupon code EMCEEPY39. It features a 5 millisecond response time and 178-degree viewing angles, but no fancy extra features. That’s a great price for a 1080p display though. If you need something bigger and more pixel-packed, the Acer ET322QK 4K display is $300 with checkout code EMCEEPY65. In additional to that delicious resolution, this display comes with AMD FreeSync support for buttery-smooth gaming and a pair of 2-watt speakers. The MSRP on the Acer 4K is $500.

Finally, we found a very aggressive- looking 16GB G.Skill Flare X DDR4 2133 kit (2x8GB) for $100. That’s a solid price for RAM these days, and if you’re sticking them in a case without a glass panel, the look won’t bug you. 

These deals are just the tip of the iceberg though. Be sure to visit Newegg’s Early Black Friday Round 2 sale to see all the juicy PC deals on offer through Sunday.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon