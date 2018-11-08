3 killer PC deals in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale

It wouldn’t be a Black Friday season without the granddaddy of tech deals, Best Buy. The big box retailer recently rolled out its early Black Friday saleRemove non-product link, which lasts until Sunday. The sale is a lead-up to the company’s much anticipated Black Friday sale, which is now available for preview online.

Here's a look at three deals that we really like from the current blowout, though you'll find a vast array of juicy offerings in the sale, including dirt-cheap SSDs, our favorite gaming mouse for over 50 percent off, and a whole lot more.

More storage

The 10TB WD Easystore desktop external drive is $180 during the early Black Friday sale. That breaks down to about $18 per terabyte, or under two cents per gigabyte, which is a great price considering similar drives on Amazon are above $200. This is a desktop drive, meaning it requires its own power source. It comes packed with WD Discovery software, and Best Buy's bundling it with a free 32GB WD thumb drive.

Webcam

The Logitech C922 Pro webcam is on sale for $50, down from its usual $100. This price is also available at Amazon right now. We loved the C922 Pro two years ago when it first came out and it's become a go-to webcam for streamers and professionals alike thanks to its capable low-light performance and great picture quality. The Logitech C922 Pro also comes with a desktop tripod allowing for greater freedom in placement and shooting angle.

Chromebook

Whenever you can get a 32GB Chromebook for under $200 it's a good day. Lenovo's 2-in-1 11.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook is on sale for $180, or $100 off its suggested retail price. The convertible Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, and a media card reader. The resolution is just 1366-by-768 and the processor is the MediaTek MT8173c. Still, it's a well reviewed device, and the MT8173c is used in other popular Chrome OS devices such as the Acer Chromebook R13 Convertible.

[Today's deal: Best Buy early Black Friday sale.]