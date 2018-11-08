News

3 killer PC deals in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale

Start stocking those stockings early

Contributor, PCWorld |

Black Friday shopping line
Powhusku (CC BY-SA 2.0)
It wouldn’t be a Black Friday season without the granddaddy of tech deals, Best Buy. The big box retailer recently rolled out its early Black Friday sale, which lasts until Sunday. The sale is a lead-up to the company’s much anticipated Black Friday sale, which is now available for preview online.

Here’s a look at three deals that we really like from the current blowout, though you’ll find a vast array of juicy offerings in the sale, including dirt-cheap SSDs, our favorite gaming mouse for over 50 percent off, and a whole lot more.

More storage

The 10TB WD Easystore desktop external drive is $180 during the early Black Friday sale. That breaks down to about $18 per terabyte, or under two cents per gigabyte, which is a great price considering similar drives on Amazon are above $200. This is a desktop drive, meaning it requires its own power source. It comes packed with WD Discovery software, and Best Buy’s bundling it with a free 32GB WD thumb drive.

Webcam

The Logitech C922 Pro webcam is on sale for $50, down from its usual $100. This price is also available at Amazon right now. We loved the C922 Pro two years ago when it first came out and it’s become a go-to webcam for streamers and professionals alike thanks to its capable low-light performance and great picture quality. The Logitech C922 Pro also comes with a desktop tripod allowing for greater freedom in placement and shooting angle.

Chromebook

Whenever you can get a 32GB Chromebook for under $200 it’s a good day. Lenovo’s 2-in-1 11.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook is on sale for $180, or $100 off its suggested retail price. The convertible Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, and a media card reader. The resolution is just 1366-by-768 and the processor is the MediaTek MT8173c. Still, it’s a well reviewed device, and the MT8173c is used in other popular Chrome OS devices such as the Acer Chromebook R13 Convertible. 

[Today’s deal: Best Buy early Black Friday sale.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
