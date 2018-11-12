Put wireless charging and Alexa in your car with all-time low prices on Anker accessories

If you're looking for ways to spice up your commute and add some smarts to your drive, Anke has some awesome ways to do it without spending too much. And today's it's even cheaper. Amazon is running a sale on Anker that bring some of its best auto accessories to all-time lows, and we've picked out our favorites:

The Roav Viva is less than $20 todayRemove non-product link, and brings hands-free voice control to your ride via built-in Alexa. You'll be able to use your voice to make calls, play music, ask for directions, control your connected smart devices, and more. It also has two USB ports to charge up your devices while you drive and comes with a magnetic vent mount to keep your phone propped securely.

Next up is the PowerWave fast wireless car charger, on sale for 35 percent off at just $30Remove non-product link. With an air vent holder meant to keep your phone in a convenient place, as well as 360-degree rotation, this wireless charger is Qi-certified and boasts universal compatibility to boot. iPhones can charge up to 7.5W, while Samsung phones can get up to 10W. But keep in mind you'll need to get a separate USB car charger to power it up (like this oneRemove non-product link, for instance, which is powerful enough to enable fast charging).

And finally, if you need a USB-C to USB 3.0 cable to go with your new accessories, a two-pack of Anker's highly rated 6-foot Powerline+ cables is just $14Remove non-product link. This cable is designed to last, claiming to last 5x longer than other cables. You can also get data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps.

[Today's deals: Anker auto accessories for up to 37 percent off at AmazonRemove non-product link]