Affiliate Disclosure: We receive a commission for purchases made through the links on this page.

For over a decade, LifeLock has been a leading provider of comprehensive identity theft protection services. LifeLock leverages unique data, science and patented technology and provide identity threat detection, identity alerts†, and comprehensive identity restoration services. With more than 5 million members, LifeLock is the #1 most recognized brand in identity theft protection and is committed to providing its members peace of mind amid the threat of identity theft.

See this 10% off deal LifeLock Learn more on LifeLock

LifeLock protects members through a combination of state-of-the-art monitoring, notification, and remediation services. LifeLock continuously searches hundreds of millions of transactions per second to detect potential threats to a member’s identity. You could miss certain identity threats by just monitoring your credit. LifeLock sees more, like your personal information on the dark web. LifeLock has Identity Protection Agents, who are ready to help answer questions 24/7. And if a member’s identity is ever compromised, a dedicated Identity Restoration Specialist will take charge and help fix the problem.

Sign up for LifeLock today and save 10% off your first year! Terms apply.

LifeLock. More Detection. More Protection.

No one can prevent all identity theft.

† LifeLock does not monitor all transactions at all businesses.

Copyright © 2018 Symantec Corp.

All rights reserved. Symantec, the Symantec Logo, the Checkmark Logo, LifeLock and the Lockman Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Symantec Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.