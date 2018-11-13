Keeping an eye on your home when you're away is essential for strong security, but indoor cameras can get pricey. Today, Amazon is offering one of our favorites, the Canary View, for just $50Remove non-product link, half off its list price and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

This security camera can detect motion and people and has a 147-degree field of vision. It also features two-way audio and records in 1080p. To add voice control, it's compatible with both Echo and Google Home. You'll also be able to review clips from the past 24 hours. A subscription to Canary Membership adds more features, such as intercom abilities and a longer viewing window.

We gave the Canary View 4 stars out of 5 for its ability to detect people and set motion detection zones, as well as its easy setup and user-friendly app. Our only complaint is that it requires a hefty annual membership to access two-way talk, full video recording, and other features.

If the Canary View isn't quite what you're looking for, Amazon is also selling the Foscam R2 home security camera for a new all-time low of $56Remove non-product link. We gave this camera 3 stars out of 5 in our review, noting that it has a challenging setup but plenty of viewing flexibility and great video quality.

[Today's deal: Canary View home security camera for $50 at AmazonRemove non-product link]

This story, "The Canary View indoor camera is a great way to monitor your home and it's half-off today" was originally published by TechHive .