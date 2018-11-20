Best Black Friday Android deals 2018: Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, and more

In case you haven't picked up a newspaper, turned on a TV, or browsed the Internet for the past three weeks, Black Friday has arrived. And with one of the busiest shopping days of the year comes great deals on the hottest Android phones. Here are the best we've found—and remember to check back during the weekend as we add more:

Googel Pixel 3 and 3 XL

After running BOGO deals leading up to Black Friday, Google is offering a rare discount on single purchases of the Pixel 3 and Pixel through its official store. Starting November 22, you can take $150 off the Pixel 3 and $200 off the Pixel 3 XLRemove non-product link, bringing them down to $649 and $699, respectively. Those prices are good on the Verizon, Project Fi, and unlocked models.

Best Buy is getting in on the Pixel 3 fun too. You'll save $200 on all sizes and capacities of the Pixel 3Remove non-product link, provided you activate it through Verizon first.

Target is also selling the Pixel 3 and 3XL at a discount, and like Best Buy, you'll need to activate the phone with Verizon to get it. And it's not cash back—Target will give buyers a $200 gift card with any Pixel 3 purchaseRemove non-product link through Sunday.

Galaxy Note 9

If you want a Galaxy Note 9, there's never been a better time to grab one. For starters, Target is handing out $300 gift cards with any Note 9 purchaseRemove non-product link that's activated on Verizon or AT&T.

Samsung is also running its own sale on the Note 9, teaming up with each of the four major carriers for exclusive deals on its phablet phone:

To secure each deal you'll need to activate your new Note on the appropriate carrier, and Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint all require 24-month payment plans as well. If you buy an unlocked Note 9 through Samsung, you'll save $200.

Finally AmazonRemove non-product link, WalmartRemove non-product link, Best BuyRemove non-product link, and B&H PhotoRemove non-product link will also knock $200 off either unlocked Note 9 model, so no matter where you shop this Black Friday, you'll be getting a great price.

Galaxy S9/S9+

The money-saving deals Samsung is offering on the Note 9 also apply to the 64GB Galaxy S9 and S9+Remove non-product link:

Verizon: $100 off Galaxy S9 or S9+

$100 off Galaxy S9 or S9+ AT&T: $270 off S9, $275 off S9+

$270 off S9, $275 off S9+ T-Mobile: $200 off S9 or S9+

$200 off S9 or S9+ Sprint: $372 off S9 or S9+

$372 off S9 or S9+ Unlocked: $200 off S9 or S9+

Amazon is also taking $200 off the price of an unlocked 64GB Galaxy S9 or S9+Remove non-product link, as is WalmartRemove non-product link, Best BuyRemove non-product link, and B&H PhotoRemove non-product link.

LG V40 ThinQ

Verizon is taking $200 off the price of the LG V40 ThinQRemove non-product link with 24-month financing. If you add a new line or switch from another carrier, Verizon will throw in an extra $100 in savings.

Pixel 2 XL

If you're OK with a year-old phone, the Pixel 2 XL is available at Best Buy for $400 offRemove non-product link, as long as you agree to pay it over the course of 24 months and activate it through Verizon. And you'll still get many of the Pixel 3 XL's best features, including Night Sight and Call Screen.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus may have already moved on to the 6T, but the OnePlus 6 is still a great phone, with the newest Snapdragon 845 processor, 6.2-inch screen, and a great battery. And OnePlus is running a rare sale for Black Friday, knocking $100 off all colors and configurations to bring the price down to $429Remove non-product link.