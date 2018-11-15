If you think the Pixel 3 XL is ugly, take a look at the double-notch Sharp Aquos R2 Compact

Just when you though you had seen every awful notch on a phone, Sharp is here to one-up everyone. Like the Essential Phone, the Aquos R2 Compact has a small eraser-shaped camera notch at the top of the screen, but it’s also added one to the bottom.

Why? Because there’s a fingerprint sensor down there. We know what you’re thinking, and no, we don’t know why Sharp didn’t just put it on the back like every other Android phone. So you’ll get a rectangular notch at the bottom of the screen that cuts around half of the fingerprint sensor, while the other half rests on the chin.

It’s basically an abomination. The rest of the phone is actually pretty good, with a top-of-the-line processor and display

Display: 5.2-inch, 2,280 x 1,080, 120Hz IGZO

5.2-inch, 2,280 x 1,080, 120Hz IGZO Processor: Snapdragon 845

Snapdragon 845 RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB

64GB Battery: 2,500mAh

2,500mAh Rear camera: 22MP

22MP OS: Android 9 Pie

It’s also got a headphone jack and water resistance, and comes in a unique “smoky” green color. We’re not really sure how smoke and green go together—it looks more like seasick green to us—but whatever works for Sharp.

Sharp We’re not sure how smoke and green relate, but here’s the Aquos R2 in Smoky Green.

Most interesting about the Aquos is its 5.2-inch screen. It’s rare to find an Android phone that’s smaller than 6 inches these days, so 5.2 inches is downright tiny, which will only make that notch look bigger. Plus, it utilizes Sharp’s somewhat proprietary indium, gallium, zinc and oxygen (IGZO) display tech, bringing higher resolutions and lower power consumption than traditional LCDs.

The Aquos R2 Compact will go on sale in Japan later next year, with no plans for a U.S. release. Thank goodness.

Why this matters: We’re hoping that the Sharp Aquos R2 serves as an example of how not to do phones, because if double notches become a trend, we just might have to start using a BlackBerry again.