Black Friday Amazon device deals 2018: Echo speakers, Fire HD tablets, Fire TV and more

At this point in the big scheme of gadget shopping, it seems almost inconceivable that anyone who wants an Amazon device—like an Echo smart speaker, Fire HD tablet, or Fire TV stick—hasn't already bought one. Yet Amazon continues to enjoy steady sales of its own branded gear, and it's doubling down on Black Friday to sell even more.
The good news is that so many of these gadgets performed well in our own independent reviews. To that point, we've curated a list of what we think are the best Amazon device deals available during Black Friday 2018.
Echo smart speakers
- Echo Dot Kids Edition 3-pack — $100 (save $110)
- Echo Spot 2-pack — $160 (save $100)
- Echo Show 2-pack — $340 (save $120)
Fire TV streaming devices
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $25 (save $15)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote — $35 (save $15)
- Fire TV Stick Bundle with Echo Dot (2nd Gen) — $40 (save $40)
- Fire TV Cube with Voice Control and 4K UHD/HDR — $60 (save $60)
- Fire TV Recast 500GB with two tuners — $180 (save $50)
Fire tablets
- Show Mode Charging Dock for Fire HD 10 — $50 (save $10)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet — $70 (save $30)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet — $90 (save $40)
- Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa Hands-Free — $100 (save $50)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet 2-pack — $120 (save $80)
- Fire HD 10 tablet + Show Mode Dock bundle — $145 (save $60)
- Fire 8 Kids Edition tablet 2-pack — $150 (save $110)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet — $150 (save $50)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet 2-pack — $250 (save $150)