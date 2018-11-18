Deal

Black Friday Amazon device deals 2018: Echo speakers, Fire HD tablets, Fire TV and more

Amazon has become a major consumer electronics manufacturer, so it only makes sense that some of its best Black Friday deals are for its own branded gear.

PCWorld |

180730 alexa cast 3
Martyn Williams/IDG
More like this

At this point in the big scheme of gadget shopping, it seems almost inconceivable that anyone who wants an Amazon device—like an Echo smart speaker, Fire HD tablet, or Fire TV stick—hasn't already bought one. Yet Amazon continues to enjoy steady sales of its own branded gear, and it's doubling down on Black Friday to sell even more.

The good news is that so many of these gadgets performed well in our own independent reviews. To that point, we've curated a list of what we think are the best Amazon device deals available during Black Friday 2018.

Echo smart speakers

Fire TV streaming devices

Fire tablets

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon