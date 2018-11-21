PCWorld's November Digital Magazine: Intel's 9th-gen chips are here

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the November issue

With the November issue of PCWorld comes the debut of Intel’s 9th-generation Core chips, including Core i9 and X-series parts, with a few twists. We visited the Living Computer Museum in Seattle, which was founded by Paul Allen, to travel back in time. We have the lowdown on Intel’s new Z390 motherboards; find out what’s inside Intel’s new high-end chip.

Other highlights include:

News : Google Pixel 3XL and Slate hands on, first look at the HP Spectre Folio



: Google Pixel 3XL and Slate hands on, first look at the HP Spectre Folio Windows 10 October 2018 Update review: Many small improvements make a better experience

Many small improvements make a better experience Asus ROG Strix RTX 2080 review: An ice-cold, whisper-silent beast of a graphics card

An ice-cold, whisper-silent beast of a graphics card Razer Nari Ultimate review: This haptics-enabled gaming headset lets you literally feel the groove

This haptics-enabled gaming headset lets you literally feel the groove Here's How: 9 awesome Samsung Galaxy Note 9 tips and tricks you didn't know you could do

Video highlights

Watch: Microsoft surprised us when it unveiled the Surface Headphones. They are designed to help you focus, with noise cancellation you can adjust to 16 levels, from dull roar to utter peace and quiet. And of course, they work with Cortana.

