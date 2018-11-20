The Full Nerd ep. 75: Hot Black Friday PC deals, and the cheapest gaming PC you can build with them

Opinion

In this episode of The Full Nerd, we want you to save money.

Today's Full Nerd is almost all about Black Friday deals, and the cheapest PC you can build with them.
In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray—okay, mostly Alaina—dive deep into the Black Friday PC deals that can save you the most money, and let you know which so-called deals you can safely ignore.

The gang breaks things down component by component. Traditional SSDs under 1TB? Dang, there are some good deals! Cutting-edge NVMe SSDs? Eh, not so much. The discounts aren’t as enticing overall as they were in past years, but there are still some gems to be found.

And to prove that point, Alaina goes over the cheapest gaming PCs you can build with Black Friday deals, with a $272 FreeSync-ready rig being the crown jewel. If you’ve got more to spare, we also outline killer 1080p and 1440p gaming rigs you can cobble together for around $525 and $650, respectively. If you want to see even more nitty-gritty details about these dirt-cheap DIY machines, be sure to read Alaina’s article!

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 75 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

