Best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness band deals 2018: Fitbit, Samsung, Huawei, and more

Get in shape, get in style, and save.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

fitbit charge 3 above
Michael Simon/IDG
If you want to get healthy ahead of the holiday eating season, now's a great time to get a fitness band or smart watch for super-cheap. We'll be updating this post through the weekend as we come across new deals, but here are the best ones we know about so far:

Fitbit

The best prices on Fitbit's family of fitness devices are through the company's own website. Now through Monday, Fitbit has slashed the prices of its most popular devices to all-time lows with free shipping:

Ionic: $200 ($70 off)
Versa: $150 ($50 off)
Versa SE: $180 ($50 off)
Charge 3: $120 ($30 off)
Ace: $60 ($40 off)
Alta HR: $80 ($50 off)

Additionally, Target and Best Buy are matching prices on several of Fitbit's offerings, including the Alta HR, Versa and Charge 3.

Samsung

Along with its Black Friday deals on its newest phones, Samsung has also cut prices on its family of wearables, including the recently launched Galaxy Watch:

Galaxy Watch (46mm): $280 ($70 off)
Galaxy Watch (42mm): $260 ($70 off)
Galaxy Watch LTE (46mm): $370 ($30 off)
Galaxy Watch LtE (42mm): $350 ($30 off)
Gear S3 Frontier: $199 ($100 off)
Gear Sport: $180 ($100 off)
Gear Fit2 Pro: $150 ($50 off)

Several retailers are matching Samsung's pricing, including Target and Best Buy

LG

LG's funky W7 smartwatch with a full 1.2-inch circular display and mechanical hands only just released, but it's already on sale with a steep discount. B&H Photo is selling the watch for $250, $200 off the $450 list price.

Huawei

Even though it's over a year old, Huawei's Watch 2 Classic is still one of the better Wear OS watches, and you can score one at B&H Photo for $200, $100 off its retail price.

This story, "Best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness band deals 2018: Fitbit, Samsung, Huawei, and more" was originally published by Macworld.

