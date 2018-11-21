Best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness band deals 2018: Fitbit, Samsung, Huawei, and more

If you want to get healthy ahead of the holiday eating season, now's a great time to get a fitness band or smart watch for super-cheap. We'll be updating this post through the weekend as we come across new deals, but here are the best ones we know about so far:

Fitbit

The best prices on Fitbit's family of fitness devices are through the company's own website. Now through Monday, Fitbit has slashed the prices of its most popular devices to all-time lows with free shipping:

Ionic: $200 ($70 off)Remove non-product link

Versa: $150 ($50 off)Remove non-product link

Versa SE: $180 ($50 off)Remove non-product link

Charge 3: $120 ($30 off)Remove non-product link

Ace: $60 ($40 off)Remove non-product link

Alta HR: $80 ($50 off)Remove non-product link

Additionally, TargetRemove non-product link and Best BuyRemove non-product link are matching prices on several of Fitbit's offerings, including the Alta HR, Versa and Charge 3.

Samsung

Along with its Black Friday deals on its newest phones, Samsung has also cut prices on its family of wearables, including the recently launched Galaxy Watch:

Galaxy Watch (46mm): $280 ($70 off)Remove non-product link

Galaxy Watch (42mm): $260 ($70 off)Remove non-product link

Galaxy Watch LTE (46mm): $370 ($30 off)Remove non-product link

Galaxy Watch LtE (42mm): $350 ($30 off)Remove non-product link

Gear S3 Frontier: $199 ($100 off)Remove non-product link

Gear Sport: $180 ($100 off)Remove non-product link

Gear Fit2 Pro: $150 ($50 off)Remove non-product link

Several retailers are matching Samsung's pricing, including TargetRemove non-product link and Best BuyRemove non-product link

LG

LG's funky W7 smartwatch with a full 1.2-inch circular display and mechanical hands only just released, but it's already on sale with a steep discount. B&H Photo is selling the watch for $250Remove non-product link, $200 off the $450 list price.

Huawei

Even though it's over a year old, Huawei's Watch 2 Classic is still one of the better Wear OS watches, and you can score one at B&H Photo for $200Remove non-product link, $100 off its retail price.

This story, "Best Black Friday smartwatch and fitness band deals 2018: Fitbit, Samsung, Huawei, and more" was originally published by Macworld .