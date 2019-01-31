Five ways to protect a new laptop

Affiliate Disclosure: We receive a commission for purchases made through the links on this page.

So, you've bought yourself a brand-new laptop; one that comes with a mostly empty hard drive, neatly wrapped cables, and that fresh box smell. But, how do you keep this pristine system safe when you go online or venture out into the world? We show you the best ways to protect your purchase, with our five top tips.

Add security software

The internet presents probably the biggest potential threat to the safety of your laptop, with viruses, spyware, malware, ransomware, and other nasties all eagerly looking for a vulnerable PC to infect. While Windows and macOS do come with built-in security features, to really make your device secure you'll want to invest in dedicated software.

Norton is the leader in consumer cybersecurity, providing comprehensive protection against the online threats above. As part of Symantec, Norton is an integral piece of the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence network allowing them to see and protect against advanced cyber threats. Norton also has the Virus Protection Promise, and Norton is so confident in its protection that it's guaranteed. If your PC or Mac gets a virus that Norton experts cannot remove, they'll give you a refund.1

Should you want to cover your smartphone and table as well, then there's Norton Security Deluxe for up to five devices.

Use a VPN

While public Wi-Fi is convenient, it's not always safe. Sending data over the web when using Wi-Fi hotspots, like those at coffee shops, airports, or hotels, could expose your most sensitive information like passwords, photos, and credit card numbers to cybercriminals.

Virtual private networks (VPN) give you online privacy and anonymity by creating a private network from a public Internet connection.

Using a VPN, such as the excellent Norton Secure VPN, creates a private, encrypted data tunnel that helps prevent cybercriminals from hacking into your Wi-Fi connection and intercepting the data you are sending and receiving from your computer or mobile devices. Norton Secure VPN is a no-log VPN that doesn’t track or store your online activity. Browse anonymously and avoid being tracked online by advertisers and other companies

Norton's ‘no log' policy also means that even the company itself has no record or your activities, so you can browse in peace knowing no one is looking over your shoulder.

You can also pick up a bundle that combines both Norton Security and Norton Secure VPN, so you enjoy protection at home and on the go.

Norton You can even pick up a virus via the cloud.

Buy a decent bag

If you are intending to take your laptop out with you, then it would be wise to invest in a good quality bag. After all, there's little sense in spending hundreds of dollars on a device and stuffing it in a $20 bag you picked up at the gas station.

Instead, look for one with a padded internal compartment, to keep your laptop safe from knocks or collisions, and a waterproof outer-coating to stop any rain soaking through. Webbed pockets on the sides are also desirable, as they allow you to carry a bottle of water or a reusable coffee cup without the danger of it spilling onto your laptop.

Insurance

Sometimes accidents are unavoidable, and when those moments occur you'll want to have your laptop insured. There are a number of companies you'll find on Google that specifically cover tech, but it's a good idea to check with your home insurance provider to see its policy extends to your device.

In either case, a small monthly expense is well worth enduring if it means you'll be able to replace your damaged or stolen device and only lose the data rather than your money.

Back up your data

Of course, there's no need to ever have your precious files disappear. An often-overlooked aspect of security is a regular backup routine, and while it might not sound like the most glamorous pursuit, having a recent copy of your data on hand when disaster strikes can be the difference between being inconvenienced or inconsolable.

Windows has its own basic backup software, as does macOS with Time Machine, and while they are workable solutions their manual nature can leave them open to chance.

Norton also offers Norton Security Premium which includes all the features covered above, plus Automatic Online Backup2, which helps protect your family photos, vacation videos, and financial statements from disaster. This comes with 25GB of secure cloud storage. The 25GB of online storage lets you create a backup copy of the files and photos on your computer for safekeeping, providing additional protection against ransomware attacks.

So, there you go. Our top five ways to protect your laptop from the perils of modern life. Follow them closely and you could have years of trouble-free computing, with the only real danger being tempted by next year's shiny new model.

