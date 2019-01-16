PCWorld's January Digital Magazine: Snapdragon rising

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the January issue

On the cover of the January issue is our hands-on of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx reference laptop, a fresh attempt to be faster. Our lab tests will tell you how Snapdragon stacks up against Intel. We also examine two of the top DNA testing services, explaining their differences and we help determine which one might be better for your situation. Plus, you'll find an exclusive first look at Creative Labs’ high-end SoundBlasterX AE-9; you have to hear it to believe it.

Other highlights include:

News: Meet T-Rex: Nvidia's Titan RTX is the new graphics card mega-monster



iPhone XR vs Android's best: A razor-thin margin of victory

Sapphire Radeon RX 590 Nitro+ review: The new 1080p gaming champion

Google Pixel Slate review: So close, yet so far, from being a perfect Chrome-Android tablet hybrid

OnePlus 6T review: Android's rebel phone goes mainstream—with a punkish purple streak

Here's How: How to create Excel macros and automate your spreadsheets

Video highlights

Watch: The VortX by Whirlwind FX calls itself “the world’s first environmental simulator for PC gaming,” tackling that “immersion” problem all screen-bound games have by analyzing the action on-screen and blowing wind on your face to match. We had to try it.

