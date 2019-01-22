Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Get These Bose Quiet Comfort Alternatives For 65% Off ($79)

Whether you're traveling for the holidays or just kicking back at home, you'll appreciate having a pair of headphones that are comfy to wear and tune out exterior sound. The TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones do just that, and while they're normally $259.99, these headphones are available for just $79 today.

Named an Amazon Choice Product, the TREBLAB Z2 Headphones feature neodymium-backed 40mm speakers for superior audio, T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology, and an ergonomic design so they can be comfortably worn all day. Plus, they offer an impressive battery life of 35 hours and then take only a few hours to fully recharge.

If you appreciate great sound, then you owe it to yourself to upgrade your wireless listening setup. TREBLAB Z2s usually retail for $259.99, but you can get them for just $79 right now.

 
TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $78.99

