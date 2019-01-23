Nvidia's Shield TV, the ultimate media streamer for geeks, is $30 off

The ultimate streaming box for gamers and audiophiles is back on sale for a good price. You can pick up Nvidia’s Shield TV with remote from Amazon for $149 right now. That’s $10 higher than the sale price we saw in early November, but it’s still lower than the usual $170 to $180 for this box, which doesn’t go on sale very often.

The Nvidia Shield TV is an outstanding living room device. At its core, it’s an Android TV box, but the Shield TV can do so much more than simply stream Netflix and Hulu. Nvidia’s media player can also stream games over a local network from a gaming PC rocking a GeForce graphics card, stream PC games from the crowd with Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, and play Android games locally. This particular package doesn’t include Nvidia’s game controller, but the Shield TV also works with Xbox and PlayStation controllers. (If you’d like an Nvidia Shield controller with your Shield TV, that bundle currently costs $168 on Amazon, down from $200.)

The media experience ridiculously high-powered hardware provides is top-notch, too. Shield TV supports 4K and high-dynamic range (HDR) visuals. You can use it as a Plex server, a Kodi box, and a DVR for over-the-air TV. There’s also built-in Chromecast functionality to send videos or music from your phone to the TV. And the Shield works with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can control it hands-free with Amazon’s Echo speakers or a Google Home.

There’s just no question that the Nvidia Shield TV is one of the best living room devices you can get right now—especially for PC gamers.

[Today’s deal: Nvidia Shield TV with remote for $149 on Amazon.]