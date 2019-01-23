Supercharge your storage with this 4TB WD external hard drive for $80, a savings of 20%

Everybody could use more storage, and today, you can add a massive 4TB of extra space on the cheap with a sale on the WD Elements 4TB external hard drive. You’ll pay $80 on NeweggRemove non-product link instead of its $99 list price when you use the code EMCTUVV45 at checkout.

This external drive is tiny at 6.50 x 1.90 x 5.30-inches and just over two pounds, but it packs a ton of storage in a small package. Shock protection and a durable exterior help keep your data safe from physical threats without sacrificing the drive’s sleek design. USB 3.0 and 2.0 compatibility make it easy to transfer data from a wide range of devices, while fast transfers can help you move over your data quickly. This huge hard drive is perfect for backing up your data.

We haven’t tried this exact hard drive ourselves, but we’ve liked Western Digital products in the past, even naming the WD My Passport our favorite external drive.

[Today’s deal: WD Elements 4TB external hard drive for $80 on Newegg with code EMCTUVV45.Remove non-product link]