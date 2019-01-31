The 3 best deals in Amazon's big one-day Logitech PC accessory sale

Never underestimate the importance of your peripherals; you spend all day touching your mouse and keyboard, listening to music or videos, and staring at your monitor, so they’re worth investing in. And today, you can upgrade your setup without needing to invest much thanks to Amazon’s big one-day Logitech PC peripherals saleRemove non-product link. While they aren’t particularly rare, Amazon’s Logitech sales are a great time to get a headset, mouse, keyboard, or webcam at a good price. The sale ends just before midnight on Thursday Pacific time, and we’ve sifted through the 20 or so deals to find the best three.

First up is the best deal of the day by far: the C922x Pro Stream Webcam for $50, down from $72 and its all-time low price. If you regularly video chat or plan to create gaming videos, this is the camera you want—especially at this price. It supports 1080p video quality at 30fps or 720p at 60fps. The camera has a 78-degree field of view, two omni-directional microphones, and technology that can remove your background without the need for a green screen.

We haven’t reviewed the C922x variant, but we loved the C922 and the C920 before it. The biggest difference between the C922x and the C922 appears to be that the “x” version doesn’t come with a tripod in the box, and instead offers a free six-month license for XSplit, a popular (and paid) live game streaming utility.

Next up, the Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB mechanical keyboard is on sale for $90, down from the more recent price of $120. That’s a great price for a mechanical keyboard of any stripe. When we reviewed the G910 we had mixed feelings about it, but the RGB lighting is some of the best we’ve ever seen, and the keyboard is easy to configure. The downside is that Logitech doesn’t use Cherry MX switches in favor of its own Romer-G keys, which we found to be a little mushy. Even a mushy mechancial keyboard is light years better than the cheap keyboard that came with your prebuilt PC, though.

Finally, how about paring that keyboard with the Logitech G602 wireless gaming mouse for $25 instead of $36? We haven’t reviewed this mouse, but it’s well-reviewed on Amazon. It features 2,500 DPI of sensitivity, 11 customizable buttons, and a 250 hour battery life claim via two AAs.

