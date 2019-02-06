PCWorld's February Digital Magazine: Inside Project Athena

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the February issue

In the February issue we go Inside Project Athena: How Intel and PC makers are creating the ultra-responsive laptops of tomorrow. Have you heard about the Mad Box console? Find out what this ambitious console implies about the future of gaming. Plus, don’t miss all the big news from CES 2019 in Vegas.

Other highlights include:

News : 6 important CES 2019 reveals and trends that PC enthusiasts need to know about



: 6 important CES 2019 reveals and trends that PC enthusiasts need to know about Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Founders Edition review: Ray tracing and 1440p gaming get more affordable

Ray tracing and 1440p gaming get more affordable Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: A once-great laptop now is merely good

A once-great laptop now is merely good Adata XPG SX8200 Pro NVMe SSD review: Top-tier performance for a song

Top-tier performance for a song SteelSeries Rival 650 review: Solving the wireless-mouse problem with 15-minute charging

Solving the wireless-mouse problem with 15-minute charging Here's How: How to use Alexa Routines to make your Amazon Echo even smarter

Video highlights

Watch: Google Assistant will soon be able to act as an interpreter, working as a go-between for natural conversations between initially 27 languages. Think of it as your own personal translator in your pocket. It’s a pretty neat addition to the increasingly useful Google Assistant.

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers can visit this page to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away.

Subscribers: Update your PCWorld app to the latest version today!

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!