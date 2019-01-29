Newegg's selling 3 'sweet spot' Radeon and GeForce graphics cards at killer prices

Today’s a good day to upgrade your graphics card without breaking the bank. Newegg is offering a trio of excellent deals on mainstream “sweet spot” AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce GPUs.

First up is a 6GB MSI GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming for $200 at Newegg FlashRemove non-product link after applying the promo code NEFPBC93 and receiving a $20 mail-in rebate. That works out to $220 upfront, which is a pretty good price in itself considering most 6GB GTX 1060 cards cost $240 or more. With the 6GB GTX 1060 you can expect no-compromises 1080p/60 frames per second gaming with all settings pushed to the max, and solid 1440p action at “High” settings. You’ll also get a bunch of Fortnite freebies with this card.

Next is the ASRock Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX 590 for $230Remove non-product link after a $20 mail-in rebate, so you’ll pay $250 upfront. The Radeon RX 590 only rolled out a month ago and was $60 more at the time, so this is a great price. The RX 590 is a cut above the GTX 1060. It’s the best graphics card you can buy for 1080p gaming, and it puts in a great showing at 1440p resolution too. Plus, you get three free games with your purchase: Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

Finally, Newegg’s also selling the 8GB Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 580 for $190Remove non-product link with the coupon code EMCTUVE25. This is where the tough decisions come in. At $190 this card is close to its Black Friday pricing, but for only $30 more after rebates you can get that faster Radeon RX 590. When we’re talking about regular pricing, the Radeon RX 580 offers better value overall with solid 60fps 1080p gaming and respectable 1440p performance. But if you can afford the Radeon RX 590 at its sale price, it’s the better deal. In addition to the card, the RX 580 comes with your choice of two free games from among the three mentioned above.