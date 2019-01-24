Verizon's $40 unlimited Visible service on Android FAQ: What is it and how to switch

After debuting on iPhones last May, Verizon’s Visible prepaid service has finally made its way to Android, bringing unlimited data, messaging, and calls for just $40 a month. If you’re interested in making the switch, here’s everything you need to know:

What is Visible?

Visible is Verizon’s answer to AT&T’s Cricket Wireless, offering unlimited data, minutes, and messages for $40 a month. Verizon also promises no activation, SIM card or upgrade charges, or otherwise hidden fees.

Do I need to be a Verizon customer to use Visible?

Nope, any subscriber on any carrier can make the switch to Visible.

Why is Visible only $40?

The catch here is that speeds are limited to 5Mbps. While that’s still in the LTE range and a good deal faster than 3G, it’s significantly slower than the 25Mbps to 50Mbps you’re going to get with a standard carrier plan. However, it should be plenty fast enough for music streaming and web browsing. The only noticeable impact should be with video streaming, which will drop to 480p.

But Visible still uses Verizon’s network?

That’s right. The only difference is that the speeds are throttled.

How do I sign up?

Here’s the beauty of Visible: It’s all done via an app. You can download the Visible beta from the Play Store today to try it out. From there you’ll be able to set up your account and order your SIM kit. After you receive it, you can swap your Visible SIM with your existing one and follow the instructions in the app.

When can I cancel my old service?

Your old service will automatically be canceled once you activate your Visible account.

Can I keep my existing number?

Yes.

Can bring my own phone?

Yup. Verizon promises compatibility with the Galaxy S9 and S9+ and “select” Android models at launch, with more handsets coming this year. You can check your phone’s IMEI on the Visible site to be sure.

What if I want a new phone?

Visible is selling the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ with no money down and no financing, though they start at $768 ($32/month) and $912 ($38/month), respectively, both higher than the phones’ usual prices.

Is there a protection plan offered?

Yes, Verizon is selling a Visible Protect plan for $10-$12 a month depending on your phone. If you need to use it, it’ll cost you a $99 deductible to repair your screen, $199 for other damage, and $280 to replace it after loss or theft.