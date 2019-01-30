Deal

This powerful gaming PC packs an 8-core Ryzen CPU and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 for just $800

The ABS Battlebox Essential Eclipse is $600 off right now.

Contributor, PCWorld |

absbattlebox
ABS
More like this

Sometimes it really pays to buy a prebuilt gaming machine rather than rolling your own. Newegg is selling a powerful ABS Battlebox Essential gaming PC with an 8-core Ryzen 7 2700 processor and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 for just $800 after a $600 discount. That’s a great price considering you’d pay $600 to $650 just for that processor and graphics card alone in a DIY build. It’s not clear when this sale price ends.

This desktop PC comes in a nice looking case with red accents and a transparent side panel that shows off all your hardware. The processor is an eight core, 3.2GHz Ryzen 7 2700. ABS doesn’t specify much about the graphics card other than it’s an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070. That’s a great graphics card for 1440p gaming at 60 frames per second, or ultra-fast 1080p gaming.

The Battlebox Essential ships with 8GB of RAM—a solid start, though you may want to upgrade eventually to 16GB. It also has a 120GB SSD boot drive paired with and a 1TB spinning hard drive for storage. For ports, you’ve got two HDMI 2.0, two DisplayPort 1.4, one DVI-D, one USB 3.1 Type C, five USB 3.1 Type A, and two USB 2.0.

In addition to all that internal hardware you’ll also get a free mouse and keyboard, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and some free Fortnite goodies. If you’ve been looking to upgrade to a potent gaming rig with a future-proof processor, don’t miss this mouthwatering deal.

[Today’s deal: ABS Battlebox Essential gaming PC for $800 at Newegg.]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon