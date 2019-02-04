Amazon has slashed the price of Anker's newest USB-C hub and chargers to all-time lows

If you've been wondering whether you should pick up a new charger for your phone, the answer is yes. Amazon and AnkerDirect are running a one-day saleRemove non-product link of wall chargers, cables, USB hubs, and power banks, with many deals at all-time lows. Here are our favorites.

First up is the Anker USB-C Hub for $50Remove non-product link down from $100 and the first time this new hub has been discounted. This device should really be called the smorgasbord hub, because it’s got a little bit of everything. There are a pair of USB-C ports (one supports charging, the other only data), SD and microSD card readers, two USB 3.0 ports, and an HDMI port. This device is a great option for laptops that don’t offer a lot of ports and need a dongle to get the job done (we're looking at you, Apple).

Next up is a USB-C PowerPort Speed+ Duo wall charger for $20Remove non-product link instead of $26, also a first-time discount. With an additional 12W type-A port for charging a wide variety of devices, this USB-C charger offers a 30-watt charge so you can use it to power up a laptop. Anker also loaded this wall charger with PowerDelivery and PowerIQ, both of which help deliver the fastest possible charging to your devices.

Finally, for anyone who hasn’t grabbed a wireless charger for their iPhone or Android phone yet, you can pick up Anker’s Qi-compatible wireless charger for $17Remove non-product link down from $30 and an all-time low. This charging puck features an LED ring to let you know when it's active, a non-slip material on the top, and a USB-C input port. It also supports 10W fast charging but not out of the box. You'll need to also buy Anker's Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which is available for $14.Remove non-product link

