News

Full Nerd Special Edition: AMD talks Radeon VII and FreeSync vs. G-Sync

AMD's Scott Herkelman stops by with a shiny new GPU and dishes all things Radeon, plus his view of FreeSync vs. G-Sync.

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

The Full Nerd
AMD talks Radeon VII and the future of FreeSync | The Full Nerd special edition
AMD talks Radeon VII and the future of FreeSync | The Full Nerd special edition
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
TFN 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22 Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
In today's show we are joined by Scott Herkelman, VP & GM of Radeon Gaming at AMD. He's here to talk about Radeon VII, how FreeSync vs. Gsync is like VHS vs Betamax, and tell us about his try at pro gaming!
More like this

In this special edition of the Full Nerd, AMD's Scott Herkelman stops by to talk all things Radeon VII, including why it doesn't have ray tracing, and why an 8GB version isn't in the cards.

Herkelman also dishes on how we may be seeing the VHS vs. Beta death match all over again with variable refresh monitors (Guess which one is FreeSync?).

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd Special Edition on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss 

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. Be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

One of founding fathers of hardcore tech reporting, Gordon has been covering PCs and components since 1998.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon