The awesome Blue Yeti microphone is just $100 today, with a free copy of Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

If you’re about to get into live streaming, creating YouTube videos for the masses, or simply want great sound out of a microphone, then today’s deal is for you. BuyDig is selling the Blue Yeti microphone in midnight blue for $100Remove non-product link. Plus, you get Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for free. That’s a great deal as these mics in other colors usually go for $125, though this particular model is $106 on Amazon.

Our pals over at Macworld reviewed the Blue Yeti way back in 2010 and loved it. Admittedly, it’s a little on the bulky side, but you get great sound, a gain knob for adjusting input levels, pattern selection, and a mute button.

The Blue Yeti is one of the most popular USB microphones out there and is a favorite among live streamers, podcasters, and many others who need to record high quality sound online. Its patterns are very flexible for multiple recording situations. You can, for example, use the omnidirectional capture pattern if you have a bunch of people gathered around the mic, or switch to bi-directional for a one-on-one discussion.

If you need to talk online there’s just no question this is the mic you need, and today it’s available at a great price. On top of that you get one of the most popular games of 2018 for free with your purchase.

