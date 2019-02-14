Deal

Back up every you own with this gigantic 10TB WD external hard drive for $130 off

Grab a WD Easystore 10TB desktop external hard drive for $170 if you have a free Best Buy account.

Contributor, PCWorld |

wdeasystore10tb
WD
World Backup Day is just a few weeks away, and on March 31, every tech website on the planet will remind you to backup your data. Today, you can get a jump on the annual nag by picking up a desktop backup drive with a massive amount of storage for cheap.

Best Buy is selling the WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 external hard drive for $170, a $130 discount off the drive’s suggested selling price, but to get the deal you have to sign-up for Best Buy’s free online membership. If you have a spare email address where you don’t mind receiving marketing email from Best Buy then signing up for the extra discount is well worth it. Amazon has a similar drive available for $230, for example, and Best Buy is selling this to non-Best Buy members for a sale price of $200 right now.

On top of the 10TB of external hard drive storage, Best Buy throws in a 32GB USB 3.0 flash drive for free with this package. WD’s 10TB Easystore is a desktop drive, which means it needs its own power source to work. 

[Today’s deal: WD Easystore 10TB desktop hard drive and 32GB thumb drive for $200 at Best Buy.]

