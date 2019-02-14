Ring Alarm is the best security-focused smart home system you can buy. Today it's cheaper than ever

We all want to make sure our homes stay safe from intruders and other threats, and a smart security system can provide peace-of-mind and a watchful eye to your connected home. Today, you can get the excellent five-piece Ring Alarm system for $159 on Amazon, down from a list price of $199 and the lowest we’ve ever seen it.

This DIY-style starter kit comes with five pieces to build out your own home security system. The base station provides connectivity between your system, Wi-Fi, and your mobile device, while the range extender makes sure that signal reaches all your system’s components. The keypad allows you to arm and disarm your system, as you’d expect. Finally, motion and contact sensors will warn you of movement and open doors or windows. You can also control your system from anywhere using the mobile app or use voice control when you connect to an Alexa-enabled device.

Although this system works great without any kind of contract or subscription, you can also add round-the-clock monitoring and video recording with a separate subscription.

We’ve called the Ring Alarm system the “best security-focused smart home system” and gave it 4 stars out of 5 for its user-friendly setup, potential smart home capabilities, and inexpensive price—even before this deal.

