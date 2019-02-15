Buy this $45 Netgear modem and stop paying your Internet provider's sky-high monthly rental fees

Paying your internet service provider to rent a modem gets pretty expensive as the months roll on—but it doesn’t have to. Using your own modem lets you kick those fees to the curb. Today, a discount-coupon combo brings Netgear’s CM500 modem down to $45 on Amazon from a list price of $63. With many ISPs charging around $10 per month for modem rentals, this deal will pay for itself in no time.

Netgear’s modem works with all major ISPs, so compatibility with your current service shouldn’t be a problem. It’s also compatible with any Wi-Fi router, so you won’t have to buy all-new connectivity gear unless the modem supplied by your Internet provider doubles as your router. A simple set-up process makes it easy for even the tech-uninitiated to get connected, while 16x4 channel bonding helps speeds even at peak usage times.

We haven’t tried this modem ourselves, but it seems to be a hit on Amazon, with 4 stars out of 5 across nearly 5,300 user reviews.

[Today’s deal: Netgear CM500 modem for $45 on Amazon.]